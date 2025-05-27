MP Raises Funds to Rehabilitate Mantukwa Basic School



Sunyani West: Madam Millicent Amankwah, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West Constituency, has raised GHC200,000 for the rehabilitation of the Mantukwa Municipal Assembly Basic School in the area. This initiative follows the destruction of part of the school facility by rains, which disrupted teaching and learning activities.

According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Amankwah contributed GHC100,000 personally and expressed gratitude to Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, the founder and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, for matching her contribution with an additional GHC100,000. She highlighted the dire condition of some classroom blocks, which posed a threat to the safety of teachers and students, and assured that renovations would be prioritized to restore a safe learning environment.

Madam Amankwah emphasized the necessity of providing a conducive academic setting for the students and announced the formation of a local education committee to oversee the project’s execution. This com

mittee will also engage with parents, teachers, and other stakeholders to enhance educational development in the region. She urged corporate bodies and non-governmental organizations to support the initiative.