Bitget Lists World Liberty Financial’s USD1 (USD1) Token for Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of USD1, adding it to spot trading. World Liberty Financial’s USD1 is a fiat-backed stablecoin pegged 1:1 with US Dollars. Trading for USD1/USDT and USD1/USDC trading pair will begin on 26 May 2025, 10:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available on 27 May 2025, 11:00 (UTC).

The USD1, issued by the Trump family-affiliated World Liberty Financial, is designed to streamline digital transactions by enabling seamless conversion between fiat currency and digital assets. Its recent integration and growing popularity marks a major step toward broader adoption, allowing the stablecoin to operate across multiple blockchains. Through strategic partnerships, USD1 is accelerating its integration within the decentralized finance ecosystem.

As Bitget continues to curate unique and influential assets within its innovation zone, the listing of USD1 signifies growing demand for stablecoin ecosystems.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON.

The addition of USD1 into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem by embracing niche communities and fostering innovation in decentralized economies, further strengthening its role as a gateway to diverse Web3 projects.

For more details on USD1, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

