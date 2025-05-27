Charles Appiah Kubi Confirmed as Bosome Freho District Chief Executive



Asiwa: Mr Charles Appiah Kubi, the President’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, has been unanimously confirmed by members of the Assembly. The confirmation, held at Asiwa, the district capital, marked a significant occasion as all 29 Assembly Members voted in favor of the nominee.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs Joana Ernestina Ekuban, the District Electoral Officer who oversaw the process, formally announced the confirmation amidst cheers and applause from attendees including traditional leaders, department heads, political party executives, youth groups, and numerous jubilant residents. In his acceptance speech, Mr Appiah Kubi expressed gratitude to the Assembly Members and the entire district for the strong endorsement.

He pledged to support inclusive development and build partnerships with all stakeholders, regardless of their political affiliations. “I am deeply honored by this overwhelming endorsement. It is a clear message that the

people of Bosome Freho District are ready for progress. I will work with everyone to promote quality education, enhance healthcare delivery, and create job opportunities,” stated Mr Appiah Kubi. He emphasized that his administration would focus on unity, transparency, and community engagement.

Mr Appiah Kubi also assured residents of an open-door policy that encourages accessibility and constructive dialogue. The confirmation was met with widespread excitement and optimism among residents. Many praised the DCE for his humility, work ethic, and previous contributions to the district’s development.

The unity shown during the confirmation process has been widely lauded by political analysts and community leaders as a strong foundation for development and effective local governance in Bosome Freho District.