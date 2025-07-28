Ministries Urged to Adopt AI to Enhance Service Delivery



Adukrom: Mr Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff, has called on ministries to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance operational efficiency and public service delivery. He stated that effective integration of AI would henceforth be included in the performance assessment and key performance indicators (KPIs) of ministries.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Debrah made the call at the opening ceremony of an AI Bootcamp for Ministers of State and focal persons, held at Safari Valley in Adukrom, Eastern Region. The event was organised by the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to build the capacity of government officials in advancing AI-enabled services.





The bootcamp covered foundational knowledge of AI and its ethical, legal, and policy implications, as well as identifying sector-specific challenges and opportunities for AI adoption in public service delivery. Mr Debrah announced that clear, measurable KPIs relating to AI use would be introduced for various ministries, with ministers required to report annually on their progress.





He stressed that equipping civil and public service leaders with the knowledge and tools to engage meaningfully with AI would enable Ghana to drive inclusive growth, enhance public services, and promote sustainable development. Mr Debrah said the country must leverage AI not only for economic acceleration but also to address structural challenges.





‘Embracing AI is no longer an option, it is essential. Countries that prioritise investment in AI research, digital infrastructure, education, and ethical frameworks would be better positioned to thrive in this new global order,’ he stated. Mr Samuel Nartey George, Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, said the application of AI across sectors had the potential to revolutionise governance, improve service delivery, and strengthen national security.





He emphasised the importance of AI integration in strategic institutions, including Ghana’s foreign missions and security agencies, to support data analysis and enhance screening processes. ‘AI must no longer be seen as a futuristic concept – it is here, and Ghana must lead in its integration,’ he added.

