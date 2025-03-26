Collaboration Is Key in Addressing Water Pollution: Minister



Accra: The Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources has called for stakeholder collaboration to curb the menace of water pollution. Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei emphasized the importance of cooperation at a policy dialogue in Accra, urging both state and non-state actors to prioritize collective efforts over competition. The dialogue, themed ‘Sustainable Water Management in Ghana,’ is part of the activities commemorating World Water Day 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, the event was organized by the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and the Centre of Excellence in Public Utility Regulations. The Minister highlighted the need for stricter regulations to protect rivers from pollution, illegal mining, and waste disposal. He stressed the responsibility of industries, businesses, and local communities in preventing a water crisis by considering the impact of their actions on water resources.





To ensure sustainable water management, the Minister proposed strategies such as policy reforms, institutional strengthening, capacity building, and increased investment in infrastructure and technology. He also emphasized the importance of community participation and environmental protection measures. Drawing lessons from nations facing water scarcity, he suggested implementing wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and greywater reuse in Ghana to secure the country’s water resources.





He underscored the need to enhance the capacity of agencies to enforce regulations and encourage sustainable water practices among businesses through incentives. The Africa Water Vision 2025 aims for water resources to be effectively managed for basic needs, food security, economic growth, and environmental protection. Ghana’s vision aligns with the Global Water Vision 2050 and the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.





The Minister also highlighted climate variability’s impact on rainfall patterns and temperatures, affecting water quantity and quality. Projections indicate a potential decrease in river runoff, impacting water availability for domestic, agricultural, and industrial use, particularly groundwater supplies.





Professor Samuel K. Bonsu, Rector of GIMPA, called on authorities to enforce laws safeguarding natural resources, especially water bodies. Meanwhile, a speech on behalf of Dr. Shafic Suleman, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Public Utility Regulatory Commission, urged preserving water bodies for sustainability. Mr. Evans A. Adjei of the Ghana Water Company Limited also noted the impact of poor water quality on access to clean water and sanitation services.

