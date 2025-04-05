MDF Extends Condolences to Families of Mpasatia Tragic Deaths



Accra: The Minerals Development Fund (MDF) has extended its heartfelt condolences to families of the Mpasatia galamsey tragic deaths.

According to Ghana News Agency, a statement from MDF conveyed deep concern over reports of a tragic incident in Mpasatia, Ashanti Region, where a mining pit collapsed at an illegal mining site, resulting in the loss of five lives. The incident serves as a painful reminder of the dangers of illegal mining, known as galamsey, which poses significant risks to human lives, communities, and the environment.

MDF emphasized its commitment to combating these dangers. In collaboration with relevant government agencies and stakeholders, it remains dedicated to supporting efforts aimed at eliminating illegal mining activities and promoting responsible and sustainable mining practices in Ghana. The statement assured the public of intensified measures to dismantle unlawful mining activities and ensure compliance with safety standards, in partnership with the Ministry of Lands and Natural

Resources, the Minerals Commission, security agencies, and local authorities.

Additionally, MDF plans to partner with local leaders, civil society organizations, and Non-Governmental Organizations to expand alternative livelihood initiatives. These initiatives aim to reduce dependence on illegal mining by focusing on vocational training, sustainable agriculture, poultry, and entrepreneurship opportunities. MDF will also continue to provide necessary resources to enhance the development of mining communities, ensuring mining activities are conducted safely, regulated, and environmentally sustainably.

The statement urged individuals and groups involved in illegal mining to desist from such activities and take advantage of government-sanctioned programs providing alternative livelihood opportunities. MDF remains committed to ensuring Ghana’s mineral wealth is harnessed responsibly for the benefit of all. The MDF expressed deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and called for collective action to prevent s

uch unfortunate incidents in the future.