General

March 31 and April 1 Declared Statutory Public Holidays in Ghana

Web DeskComments Off on March 31 and April 1 Declared Statutory Public Holidays in Ghana


Accra: The government of Ghana has announced that Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, will be observed as statutory public holidays to commemorate Eid-Ul-Fitr, a significant occasion for the Muslim community in the country.

According to Ghana News Agency, the announcement was made through a press release issued by Mr. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister for the Interior, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. The release informed the public that Eid-Ul-Fitr, which falls on Sunday, March 30, will be observed on the succeeding days as public holidays. This decision was made in consideration of the fact that March 30, 2025, is a Sunday. Consequently, President Mahama, exercising his authority through an Executive Instrument, declared March 31 and April 1 as additional public holidays under Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601).

President Mahama, during his Thank You Tour of the Northern Region on the same day, emphasized the government’s commitment to increasing the number of
public holidays to accommodate Sallah celebrations. He stated that this initiative aims to enable Ghanaian Muslims to participate in their religious festivities without facing work-related constraints.

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Enhancing Tunisia’s statistical system

Web Desk

Tunisia’s statistical system for the collection, production, analysis and dissemination of high-quality statistical data in priority areas will be enhanced as part of a contribution by Italian cooperation to the Tunisia Economic Resilience and Inclusi…
General

MIHOSO Foundation commits to modernize agriculture, improve physical infrastructure

Web Desk

The Sunyani-based MIHOSO International Foundation, an NGO, has pledged its commitment to modernize agriculture and improve the socio-economic livelihoods of rural farmers.

That would further enhance job creation and poverty reduction, he stated.

Es…
General

Bemanful Foundation supports Citi TV clinic building project at Mepe

Web Desk

Bemanful Foundation has supported the Citi TV clinic building project at Mepe with GHS 10,000 in aid of victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

In a press statement, Dr Emmanuel Bempong-Manful, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bemanful Consults, said t…