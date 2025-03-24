March 31 and April 1 Declared Statutory Public Holidays in Ghana



Accra: The government of Ghana has announced that Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, will be observed as statutory public holidays to commemorate Eid-Ul-Fitr, a significant occasion for the Muslim community in the country.

According to Ghana News Agency, the announcement was made through a press release issued by Mr. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister for the Interior, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. The release informed the public that Eid-Ul-Fitr, which falls on Sunday, March 30, will be observed on the succeeding days as public holidays. This decision was made in consideration of the fact that March 30, 2025, is a Sunday. Consequently, President Mahama, exercising his authority through an Executive Instrument, declared March 31 and April 1 as additional public holidays under Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601).

President Mahama, during his Thank You Tour of the Northern Region on the same day, emphasized the government’s commitment to increasing the number of

public holidays to accommodate Sallah celebrations. He stated that this initiative aims to enable Ghanaian Muslims to participate in their religious festivities without facing work-related constraints.