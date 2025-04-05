Manso-Moseaso Installs Nana Adwoa Gyamfua as New Queen



Manso Moseaso: The chiefs and people of Manso Moseaso in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region have officially installed Nana Adwoa Gyamfua as the new queen, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the community’s leadership.





According to Ghana News Agency, the ceremony was led by Nana Baffour Awuah II, the Chief of Manso-Moseaso, and attended by traditional rulers, dignitaries, and residents. During the event, Nana Baffour Awuah II addressed the community, charging Nana Adwoa Gyamfua with the responsibility of driving development and ensuring the welfare of the people. He emphasized the importance of working closely with community leaders to promote unity and foster initiatives that would improve education, health, and economic opportunities for residents.





In her acceptance speech, Nana Adwoa Gyamfua urged the people of Manso-Moseaso to abandon the practice of invoking curses, which she described as a major hindrance to the community’s progress. She encouraged peaceful dialogue and the use of traditional mediation methods to resolve conflicts. Furthermore, she expressed concerns about the increasing rate of teenage pregnancies in the community and pledged to collaborate with key stakeholders to tackle the issue through education, mentorship, and empowerment programs, aimed at keeping young girls in school and providing them with better opportunities.





The installation of Nana Adwoa Gyamfua has been widely welcomed, with many residents expressing optimism about her vision for positive change. As she assumes her new role, the people of Manso Moseaso look forward to a future of unity, progress, and sustainable development under her leadership.

