CAF CL: FC Samartex earns draw against Morocco’s Raja Club in enthralling four-goal thriller



?Reigning Ghana Premier League FC Samartex1996 kept their hopes of progressing to the next round of the 2024-25 CAF Champions League alive after drawing 2-2 against Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic.

Two goals by Francis Gyentuaa and Mohammed Zrida gave FC Samartex the lead in the first half after Mohammed Zrida put the Moroccan club ahead early in the first half.

However, Mohammed Boulacsout’s second-half strike was enough to secure a draw for Raja Club ahead of the return leg in Casablanca next week.

The Moroccan side dominated and dictated the play in the opening minutes of the game, keeping the Ghanaian side on the back foot.

Raja’s Mohammed Zrida opened the scoring for the away side in the 20th minute when he headed home from close after some poor defending by FC Samartex 1996.

?Francis Gyentuaa restored parity for FC Samartex with a spectacular overhead kick, which was poorly handled by Raja Club goalkeeper Anas Zniti in the 38th minute.

Samartex 1996 were on the ascendancy after getting the equaliser

and pressed the Raja defence in search of the lead in the latter stages of the first.

The ‘Timber Giants’ did get the lead on the brink of halftime after Michael Ephson tapped home from close after an erroneous goalkeeping by Raja Zniti.

It was a more balanced affair at the start of the second half, with both sides trying to capture a grasp, especially in the middle of the field.

A wonderful play by Raja CA in the 62nd minute resulted in an equaliser for the away side after the Samartex defence were caught ball-watching with Mohammed tapping home from close range.

It was a fascinating encounter with a quarter left, and Samartex striker Baba Musah had a chance to put his side ahead but skied his effort from close range.

Raja Club were reduced to 10-men in second half added time, but FC Samartex couldn’t capitalise as the game ended in a two-all draw.

