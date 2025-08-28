MagMina Foundation Enhances ICT Education at Nsoatre Sacred Heart SHS with Projector Donation



Accra: MagMina Foundation, an Accra-based NGO, has donated four projectors to the Sacred Heart Senior High School (SAHESS) at Nsoatre in the Bono Region to aid the effective teaching and learning of ICT in the school. The gesture was in response to an appeal made during the school’s 47th Anniversary and Speech Day for assistance to meet its contemporary needs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.





According to Ghana News Agency, Ms Rosemary Mroba Gaisie, a Director of MagMina Foundation, presented the projectors, stating that the gesture was not only a fulfilment of a promise but also a contribution towards the development and enhancement of ICT training and skill acquisition. She emphasized the importance of these skills in today’s technology-driven world.





Ms Gaisie, an alumna of SAHESS, expressed that the donation aligns with the Foundation’s mission to support underserved schools, hospitals, and clinics in deprived communities in Ghana. She highlighted the Foundation’s goal to assist students and patients whenever necessary.





Reverend Sis. Benedicta Uzokwe, the Headmistress of SAHESS, received the ICT equipment with gratitude, thanking the Foundation for their support. She noted the school’s introduction of elective ICT in 2018 and the success of students in the WASSCE, reflecting the growing interest and need for technological resources.





Rev. Sr. Uzokwe pointed out the increase in students enrolling in ICT courses, emphasizing the necessity for adequate equipment to ensure effective teaching and learning. She mentioned the new curriculum’s requirements for technological tools to prepare students for the 21st-century job market.





The Headmistress assured that the donated equipment would be well-utilized and maintained. Monsignor Joseph Marfo-Gyimah, a guest from the Justice and Peace Commission of the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani, praised Ms Gaisie and the MagMina Foundation and encouraged other alumni to follow their example.

