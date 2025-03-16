Science

Nkwanta JHS ‘C’ School Triumphs in NCCE Quiz Competition

Nkwanta: Nkwanta JHS ‘C’ School has been crowned winners of the Nkwanta South National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) quiz competition, held at the JHS ‘A’ school premises. The competition, which brought together students from various junior high schools in the municipality, tested the pupils’ knowledge on civic education, Ghanaian history, and current affairs.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Nkwanta JHS ‘C’ school demonstrated exceptional mastery of the subject matter among the nine contestant schools. Their outstanding performance earned them the victory at the end of the competition. The other participating schools included Adom Model School, JHS ‘A’ JHS, English and Arabic School, Redeem Basic School, Kyabobo Girls School, St Theresa RC Basic School, and Nkwansec Basic School.

The winning school (JHS ‘C’) scored 43 points at the end of the competition, followed by St Theresa RC School and Adom Model School, which were placed third. They received a trophy and books as winning prizes.

Mr. John
Tadare, the National Commission for Civic Education Director of Nkwanta South Municipality, said the competition aimed at promoting civic awareness, critical thinking, and academic excellence among young Ghanaians. He also pledged to continue organizing the quiz competition to promote civic education and academic excellence in the schools within the municipality.

Mr. Godsway Kofi Boame, Headteacher of JHS ‘C’ school, expressed his pride and gratitude to the students, teachers, and the NCCE for organizing such an event. He said their victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students and teachers. “We are thrilled to have emerged victorious in this prestigious competition, and we look forward to participating in future events,” he said.

