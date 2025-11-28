PMIEF Partners with JA Africa to Provide Project Management Skills to Youth

Abidjan: JA-Africa.org and the Project Management Institute Educational Foundation (PMIEF) have announced a collaborative effort to provide African youth with more than 240,000 project management learning experiences. This partnership aims to transform ideas into enterprises and ambitions into action.

According to African Press Organization, the initiative, “Elevating Project Management in Youth Ecosystems- Phase II,” will run from 2025 to 2028. Its main goal is to empower young Africans by fostering their personal and professional development. The program will equip them with project management skills, enabling them to make a lasting impact on their communities. Target countries include Côte d’Ivoire, Eswatini, Ghana, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Simi Nwogugu, CEO of JA Africa, emphasized the importance of this grant, stating that it marks a strategic step in empowering young Africans to not only dream but to execute. The program aims to embed project management skills directly into the mindset of young Africans, enhancing their ability to think, plan, lead, and execute effectively.

The initiative also aims to train 1,800 adults, including educators, volunteers, and JA staff, over three years. Local PMI members will participate as facilitators and mentors, sharing their expertise and experience with the participants.

Ashley Forsyth, Executive Director of PMIEF, expressed the foundation’s honor in partnering with JA Africa, highlighting the transformative potential of mastering project management skills for young people. This partnership underscores a commitment to investing in the next generation with the necessary structure, skills, and support to succeed.

As International Youth Day approaches, JA Africa and PMIEF are leading by example in demonstrating the value of investing in young people with tangible skills and support.