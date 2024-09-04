Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urges Parliament to expedite lithium agreement as global demand surges



Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Suame, says the delay in the passage of Ghana’s lithium agreement will have potential consequences as global demands surge.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu emphasised the finite nature of lithium resources during a parliamentary session, urging lawmakers to act quickly to avoid the country’s lithium assets becoming stranded in the near future.

Speaking at a stakeholder forum in Parliament, the former Majority Leader emphasised the agreement’s critical importance and urged its quick passage through the legislative process.

The Suame Legislator’s comments came at a time when global demand for lithium, a key component in the production of batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, was skyrocketing.

He, however, warned that the window of opportunity to capitalise on this valuable resource may be narrower than expected.

‘We must declare in our minds that if we don’t take action, we may experience stranded assets in the not-to

o-distant future. As far as lithium is concerned, we should not think that it is an eternal resource.

‘What is happening now, pretty soon, if we are not careful, it may fall into the category of stranded assets. That is not to say that we should not approach it with some degree of caution,’ he said.

The day’s stakeholder forum was organised by the Lands and Natural Resources Committee of Parliament.

It had stakeholders coming together to deliberate decisively on the subject.

Source: Ghana News Agency