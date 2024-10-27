Kwahu East NCCE organises inter-faith engagement to promote peaceful elections



The Kwahu East District office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised an inter-faith community sensitisation program aimed at promoting peaceful elections and civic responsibility.

The event, held under theme, ‘Together We Can Build, So, Get Involved,’ focused on critical issues such as money in politics, use of intemperate language, combating misinformation and disinformation, as well as fostering religious and ethnic tolerance.

The sensitisation was designed to empower citizens to play an active role in maintaining peace and stability throughout the upcoming December 7 elections.

Ms Roberta Essilful Koah, District Director of the Kwahu East NCCE, urged the community to ensure peaceful conduct throughout the election and to encourage others to do the same.

She emphasized the power of collective action in building a better future for Ghana and advised against divisive practices such as vote-buying and the use of inflammatory language during campaigns.

Ms Koah also led a hand

s-on session on identifying and preventing the spread of fake news and demonstrated how to verify news sources, secure personal online accounts from hackers, and assess credible news outlets.

It was aimed at reducing the impact of misinformation and disinformation during the election season.

She said the NCCE and Inter-Party Dialoug Committee (IPDC) remained committed to ensuring that Ghanaians were well prepared to contribute to stable and democratic electoral processes.

Mr. Atta Dankwa, a member of the IPDC and a representative from the Ghana Immigration Service, provided practical demonstrations on safety measures for peaceful elections.

He highlighted the importance of not carrying weapons to polling stations, respecting security personnel, and quickly dispersing from areas where violence might erupt. He reiterated that peaceful elections depended on everyone’s cooperation.

The community engagement was held across various religious and social groups in Abetifi, Nkwatia, Kwahu Tafo, and Kwahu Pepease,

reflecting a broad-based approach.

Members of the IPDC in Kwahu East joined the NCCE team in engaging community members on these important topics.

Source: Ghana News Agency