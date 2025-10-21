MTN Ghana’s Y’ello Ladies Network Raises Awareness on Breast Cancer to Empower Women



Accra: The Y’ello Ladies Network of MTN Ghana has organized a health walk in Accra to raise awareness about breast cancer as part of its ongoing commitment to women’s empowerment, workplace diversity, and public health advocacy. The event brought together hundreds of MTN Ghana employees, partners, and health advocates, with participants donning pink-themed apparel and holding placards bearing messages of hope and early detection.

According to Ghana News Agency, the event aimed to raise GHS 100,000 to support local charities focused on breast cancer education and treatment. Speaking at the event, Ms. Antoinette Kwofie, Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana and Chair of the Y’ello Ladies Network, expressed that the initiative reflected the network’s mission to inspire, guide, and empower women both within and outside the organization. She emphasized the importance of raising awareness about breast cancer and staying proactive about health, while also fostering a community where women support one another to grow,

learn, and lead.

Ms. Kwofie highlighted that the Y’ello Ladies Network, launched in March during International Women’s Month, has already become a strong platform for women’s development within MTN Ghana. The network provides mentorship, leadership development, and health-focused initiatives designed to strengthen women’s participation in the company’s growth. Since its inception, the network has hosted engagements on workplace well-being, leadership skills, and women’s health, creating safe spaces for open dialogue on challenges and growth opportunities.

Mr. Abdallah Ibrahim, Acting Chief Human Resources Officer at MTN Ghana, praised the Y’ello Ladies Network for driving inclusion and promoting gender diversity across the organization. He stated that diversity and inclusion are strategic goals at MTN, and the company is working to create an environment where everyone, including women and people with disabilities, can thrive. Mr. Ibrahim noted that MTN Ghana’s female representation has increased significant

ly, with a target to reach 50% by 2026 through deliberate recruitment, training, and promotion of women.

He also encouraged male colleagues to support the network’s initiatives, emphasizing that gender balance benefits the entire organization and contributes to national development. Mr. Ibrahim stressed the importance of empowering women to build strong careers and lead confidently, aiming to change the low representation of women in leadership roles.