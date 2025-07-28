Help Shape Society Positively – Energy Expert Urges UG Graduates



Accra: Mr Michael Aryeetey, an energy expert, has urged graduates of the University of Ghana to impact society positively as they join the global workforce. Speaking at the University’s congregation in Accra, he encouraged the graduates to strive for excellence in a world which required ‘thoughtful and compassionate’ individuals.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Aryeetey, who is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Technical, at Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), recounted aspects of his life and education, emphasising the importance of lifelong learning. With decades of experience in the upstream oil and gas industry, he tasked the graduands to pursue their passion and remain resolute when confronted with future challenges.





The ceremony took place at the Cedi Conference Centre for students of the Colleges of Basic and Applied Sciences, Education, and Health Sciences. Mr Aryeetey congratulated the students for their academic success and advised them to maintain the positive relationships nurtured during their study period. He also encouraged them to take risks, stay committed, and strive for excellence in everything they do, reminding them that success is measured by the positive impact made in the lives of others.





Speaking on behalf of the Chancellor, Mr John Dadzie Mensah, a member of the University Council, commended the graduands for enduring rigorous academic work. He emphasised the University’s commitment to investing in research and enhancing global partnerships. Representing the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nii Ardey Cudjoe, Provost of the College of Education, highlighted the institution’s achievements in various sectors and reiterated its role as a leader in tertiary education.





Mr De-graft Kofi Obeng, the Valedictorian of the Class of 2025, urged his contemporaries to work hard, stay honest, and remain determined in their future endeavours. He acknowledged that growth is not always linear and that setbacks and unexpected challenges will occur, but persistence will define success.

