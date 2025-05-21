Kikis Court Fan Club Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with Hospital Donation



Hohoe: Kikis Court Fan Club (KCFC), a social-based group, has marked its fifth anniversary with a donation to the Volta Regional Hospital in Hohoe, located in the Volta Region. The donation included 178 bedsheets, each branded with ‘VRH KCFC,’ to cover every bed in the regional hospital, aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery for patients.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Daniel Kporfor, the Hohoe Sector President of the Club, stated that this donation is the first in a project to provide bedsheets to every hospital and clinic in the Volta region. Over the years, the Club has undertaken various projects, such as the ‘Educational, Prison, and Pad a Girl’ Projects, to bring positive changes to the community.

Mr. Kporfor further mentioned that the donation of bedsheets would continue, particularly to health facilities within and beyond the Hohoe Municipality in the coming years. Madam Joan Dorkenoo, PR Director of the Club, shared that the organization, established in 2020, comprises a group of Change Netwo

rkers focused on the welfare of its members and society. Annually, the Club gathers to celebrate their collective achievements.

Mr. Christian Adusu-Donkor, the Founder of the Club, highlighted the organization’s commitment to supporting communities and expressed intentions to maintain this support in the future. He noted that the Club is dedicated to changing lives, building connections, and inspiring greatness.

Madam Esther Kporwofe, Nurse Manager at the Volta Regional Hospital, expressed gratitude on behalf of the hospital’s management and staff for the donation. She noted that the bedsheets would significantly contribute to improving healthcare delivery.