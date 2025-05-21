Bitget Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day by Distributing Over 5000 Pizzas in Over 20 Cities Worldwide

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day by hosting events across five continents and distributing pizzas to more than 2,000 people. Between May 19 and May 22, gatherings are being held in cities including Abuja, Cape Town, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Mexico City, Lisbon, Barcelona, Florence, Catania, Turin, Milan, Athens, Metro Manila, Penang, Tirana, Prague, Dubai, Taipei, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Bitcoin Pizza Day, celebrated annually on May 22, reminds us of the historic purchase of two pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoins by Laszlo Hanyecz in 2010—a transaction that demonstrates Bitcoin’s immense potential as a medium of exchange. The modest transaction, then worth around $41, is now estimated to be valued at nearly $1 billion. The day has become a symbol of Bitcoin’s evolution from a niche experiment to the backbone of the emerging financial innovation space.

This year’s celebrations seek to bridge the global crypto community, offering an opportunity for enthusiasts, traders, and newcomers alike to engage in dialogue about Bitcoin’s journey and the future of decentralized finance. The events combine informal networking with educational discussions, reinforcing Bitcoin’s growing relevance amid shifting economic landscapes.

“Every year, we celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day because it reminds us how far this industry has come—from 10,000 BTC being worth just $40 to now touching $1 billion. It marks the epitome of any financial vehicle’s success in history. At Bitget, it’s one of our favorite days to share with the community and reflect on the incredible journey we’ve all been part of,” says Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

By organizing events across diverse regions such as Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, Bitget is showing support towards local crypto communities, encouraging wider participation in the evolving cryptospace. The gatherings highlight how Bitcoin’s story resonates globally, transcending borders. Initiatives such as this serve as reminders of the principles that will continue to fuel the adoption of crypto—innovation, resilience, and joint vision.

