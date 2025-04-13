Ketu South to Witness Transformation Under New MCE



Ketu South: Mr Nicholas Kwabla Worclachie, the newly confirmed Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu South, has pledged to work to transform the populous municipality into a thriving one under his tenure. He emphasized mobilizing resources for efficient and effective delivery of social, economic, and cultural services to the people, with focus areas including infrastructure, sanitation, and agriculture.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Worclachie addressed members of the Municipal Assembly shortly after the approval of his nomination. The drama-filled exercise concluded with the 2020 Ketu South Parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) polling 40 ‘YES’ votes, enough to secure the required two-thirds majority of the 57 Assembly members present, thus confirming his appointment. The process also recorded 16 ‘NO’ votes and one rejected vote.





Prior to the voting exercise, Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, who was present along with some regional and constituency executives of the NDC, and recently confirmed Municipal and District Chief Executives, urged the Assembly members to give Mr Worclachie a 100 percent endorsement. He explained that the members were not just voting to confirm the nominee but also electing for the reset agenda of the new government, emphasizing the need for a political head to ensure smooth administration of the Assembly.





Some residents who witnessed the event expressed disappointment with the outcome of the voting, saying they expected a 100 percent endorsement of Mr Worclachie. ‘But the most important thing is that he has been confirmed as our MCE. We have high expectations of him and just as he has promised in his acceptance speech, we want a better and thriving Ketu South under his administration,’ one of them stated.

