Ketu Police Capture Suspect in Taxi Driver’s Murder and Robbery



Accra: The Ketu Divisional Police have apprehended a suspect linked to the murder of a taxi driver, whose body was discovered in a cassava farm in Kato, Volta Region. The arrest was made during a routine night patrol operation.





According to Ghana News Agency, Chief Superintendent Samuel Odame, the Ketu Police Divisional Commander, explained that the National Highway Patrol Team, stationed at Dzodze, intercepted a Toyota Vitz with registration number GN 2586-22. The vehicle was traveling along the Tadzewu-Akatsi highway from the Akatsi direction. Upon stopping the vehicle for a routine search, the driver and three other occupants fled the scene.





Chief Superintendent Odame stated that after a pursuit, suspect Korshie Asumali, aged 25, was apprehended and taken, along with the vehicle, to Dzodze Police Station for questioning. A search of the vehicle revealed two smartphones, two keypad phones, cash totaling GHC 114.50, a bunch of keys, three pairs of boxer shorts, an umbrella, two pairs of trousers, and other items.





During police interrogation, Korshie Asumali confessed that he and three others, who remain at large, hired the taxi in Sogakope. Upon reaching a certain location, they strangled the driver and disposed of his body in a bush near Sogakope. Acting on this information, Dzodze District Crime Officer, ASP Emmanuel Habada, led a team of officers and the suspect to Sogakope. They discovered the body of 26-year-old Patrick Tetteh in a cassava farm in a suburb known as Akato.





A detailed examination of the body showed multiple assault marks. The body was subsequently transported to Sogakope Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police are actively working to apprehend the remaining accomplices.

