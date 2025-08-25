Ketu North MP Leads Courtesy Calls on Distinguished Constituents in Government



Accra: Mr. Eric Edem Agbana, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, has reiterated his commitment to fostering unity within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and driving development in his constituency. On Friday, Mr. Agbana welcomed the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu North and the constituency executives of the NDC to his parliamentary office. He described the visit as a moment of shared pride, noting that the office was a product of their collective struggle and effort.

According to Ghana News Agency, as part of the day’s activities, the MP led the delegation to pay courtesy calls on three distinguished sons of Ketu North who currently hold key positions in government. Their first stop was at the office of Lawyer Benjamin Zigorsh-Nyakpenu, the First Deputy Registrar of Companies at the Registrar General’s Department, who hosted them to breakfast and engaged them in discussions on possible collaborations under the ‘KetuNorthProject’ initiative. The team then proceeded to call on Mr. Bas

il Ahiable, Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority, who assured them of his readiness to support developmental projects in the constituency. The final visit was to Mr. Afetsi Awoonor, Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST). Mr. Awoonor reaffirmed his commitment to backing the constituency’s development agenda, while also receiving commendation for his leadership at BOST.

Mr. Agbana stated that similar engagements with other appointees from the constituency would continue in the coming weeks. He emphasised that his leadership would remain focused on progress over partisanship, adding that the unity of the party and the collective dedication of its people would be central to building a stronger and more prosperous Ketu North.