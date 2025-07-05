Kenya Captain Sets Sights on Qualifying for Rugby World Cup



Kampala: The captain of Kenya’s rugby national team has made it clear that they are in Uganda to book a slot for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The Kenya Simbas arrived in Uganda on Thursday, ahead of the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup, which serves as a qualifier for the World Cup in Australia.





According to Ghana News Agency, Kenya captain George Nyambua expressed confidence in their preparation, acknowledging the challenging path ahead. “We know it is going to be very tough because all the teams are determined to make it to the World Cup. But we have prepared well, and we know what to expect when we play Uganda in the quarterfinal on July 8,” Nyambua stated.





The high-stakes match against hosts Uganda is the first hurdle for Kenya. Should they emerge victorious, the Simbas will face the winner of the Zimbabwe versus Morocco match on July 13 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Namboole. The tournament sees eight teams competing for the title, with the runner-up also getting an opportunity to vie for a final World Cup qualification spot through the global repechage tournament.





In other quarterfinal matchups, Algeria will take on Cote d’Ivoire, while Namibia is set to compete against Senegal. The competition is fierce as teams from across the continent battle for a coveted place in the World Cup, underscoring the significance of the Rugby Africa Cup as a pathway to the global stage.

