INSLA Urges Strong Measures Against Novel Tobacco Products Among Youth



Accra: The Institute of Leadership and Development (INSLA), a civil society organization, has urged for robust action and increased public awareness to limit the availability of tobacco products like shisha, flavored products, and candies among the youth. This call to action underscores the rising popularity and availability of these novel tobacco products despite ongoing government efforts.





According to Ghana News Agency, INSLA has recognized the government’s and the Ministry of Health’s efforts in advancing tobacco control through the Public Health Act and related regulatory frameworks. However, the organization believes that more must be done to address the misleading marketing strategies that promote ‘Tobacco Harm Reduction’ through products like e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco products. These strategies particularly target the youth and vulnerable populations.





Ms. Mary Yayra Kpogo, the Programme Officer of INSLA, highlighted that these tobacco products contribute significantly to heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and other noncommunicable diseases. She emphasized that these products extend the reach of an industry profiting from addiction.





Mr. Benjamin Anabila, the Director of INSLA, stated that the current theme of World No Tobacco Day reminds us of the dangers hidden behind sleek marketing. He stressed the need for stringent regulations and evidence-based public health measures to protect communities from tobacco-related harm.





Additionally, Mr. Anabila called for collective action, including full implementation and enforcement of the Tobacco Control Measures under the Public Health Act. This includes strict regulation of novel tobacco products, advertising bans, age restrictions, and comprehensive public education campaigns. He also highlighted the importance of supporting tobacco cessation programs and empowering youth to resist industry manipulation.





INSLA remains committed to collaborating with government agencies, civil society, healthcare providers, educators, and the media to promote a tobacco-free Ghana. The organization urges Ghanaians to resist the normalization of tobacco products, which are deceptively designed to lure a new generation of users.





In conclusion, Mr. Anabila emphasized the importance of prioritizing health and recognizing the traps set by ‘tobacco harm reduction’ strategies. INSLA vows to continue its advocacy efforts to protect public health and advance Ghana’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal ‘3’ (Good Health and Well-being).

