Mental Health Forum in Accra Urges End to Mental Health Stereotyping



Accra: Dr Daniel Adjei, a mental health professional, has called on Ghanaians to confront stereotypes associated with mental health by speaking out and seeking professional help when needed. He delivered this message during the keynote address at the inaugural Mental Health Forum (MHF 2025) held in Accra.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Adjei emphasized the urgent need to prioritize mental health in national discourse, highlighting the theme: ‘Beyond Stigma – Changing the Mental Health Narrative in Ghana,’ as a call to empathy and action. He pointed out that mental illness should be recognized as a medical condition, akin to malaria or diabetes, deserving dignified care.





Dr Adjei revealed that over two million Ghanaians live with mental health conditions, yet only a fraction receive appropriate care due to limited facilities, professionals, and stigma. He advocated for improved access to mental health services, policy reforms, and sustainable funding, along with integrating mental health education in schools and promoting wellness in workplaces.





Ms Jahara M. Osman, founder of the Premier Rehabilitation Centre and convener of MHF 2025, shared her personal experience with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) to underline the need for honest conversations around mental health. She highlighted the importance of increasing awareness, especially in rural communities, to recognize early signs of neurodevelopmental conditions.





Ms Osman expressed concern over the mental health struggles among students and the elderly, noting that conditions like depression and anxiety often go unaddressed. She emphasized that mental health is not always a disease but a form of neurodiversity requiring understanding and support.





The MHF 2025, organized by the Premier Rehabilitation Centre, aims to elevate the conversation around mental health, break stigma, and bridge the gap between awareness and action. It provides a platform for open dialogue, expert insight, personal storytelling, and collective healing, with objectives to raise awareness, promote education, foster collaboration, and support access to mental health services.

