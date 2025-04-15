IGP Pledges Neutrality Amid Bawku Conflict: Assures Residents and Traditional Leaders



Bawku: The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has assured the Bawku Naba and residents of Bawku that the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies will remain neutral and professional in the discharge of their duties amid the ongoing conflict in the area. During a working visit to the area after a series of clashes that led to the death of a civilian, injuries to security personnel, and destruction to property, the IGP emphasized that the police had no interest in taking sides in the conflict and were committed solely to enforcing the law, protecting lives, and maintaining order.





According to Ghana News Agency, the IGP spoke to the Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, and other key stakeholders, including traditional leaders, youth groups, and opinion leaders in Bawku. He apologized for any mistakes the security personnel might have committed in their efforts to enforce the law. The IGP urged residents to forgive any lapses and continue to accept the police as partners in restoring peace.





He encouraged the Overlord and his subjects to report any misconduct of security personnel for peaceful resolution. The IGP also appealed to the youth to lay down their arms, embrace peace, and cooperate with the security services to ensure the area remained peaceful.





The visit of the IGP followed tensions that began on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, when a faction involved in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict demanded that women from the opposing side vacate the local market. A misunderstanding ensued when police intervened, leading to the youth allegedly opening gunfire on the police. The incident resulted in the death of one person and injuries to others, including a police officer.





In retaliation, the youth reportedly attacked a police barracks, setting it ablaze and burning a police vehicle, which led to the evacuation of police officers. They also attacked the private residence of the Divisional Police Commander and two other officers. On Thursday, some youth allegedly attacked the residences of Mr. Mahama Ayariga and Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba, Members of Parliament for Bawku Central and Pusiga, respectively.





The Bawku Naba thanked the IGP for his visit but requested fairness, justice, and collaboration in their operations to ensure peace.

