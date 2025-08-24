Kadjebi NADMO Supports 257 Nkwanta Conflict Victims



Kadjebi: The Kadjebi District Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has supported 257 people displaced by the protracted conflict in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region. The displaced persons, made up of 120 males and 137 females, fled their homes in search of safety and are currently being hosted in the Kadjebi District.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Reuben Kemavor, District Director of NADMO, stated that the relief items, which included bags of rice, soap, cooking oil, cups, and mosquito coils, were meant to provide immediate relief and help the victims settle temporarily. ‘The presentation is to make them feel at home and to assure them that they are not alone in this difficult period,’ Mr. Kemavor said.





The conflict, which has dragged on for months, involves the Challa, Adele, and Akyode ethnic groups, who are all laying claim to the Nkwanta township. The disputes have triggered sporadic violence, destruction of property, and the displacement of many families, forcing them to seek refuge in neighbouring districts.





Some of the victims, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the sudden displacement had left them without food and basic necessities. They, however, appealed for more assistance, particularly shelter, clothing, and medical care.





Local authorities in Kadjebi said the influx of displaced persons was stretching community resources and called for additional support from government, NGOs, and benevolent individuals to help manage the situation. Meanwhile, security agencies are maintaining their presence in Nkwanta and surrounding communities to restore peace and order, while mediation efforts continue to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

