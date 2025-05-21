ICAO to Evaluate Ghana’s Potential for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production



Accra: The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is set to commence feasibility studies on Ghana’s capacity to develop and produce Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). If successful, these studies will enable Ghana to start developing and producing SAF as an alternative to fossil fuels.





According to Ghana News Agency, the announcement was made during a two-day Capacity Building for SAF workshop held in Accra. Madam Juliet Okine, Deputy Director-General for Finance and Administration at the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), expressed optimism about the potential success of the feasibility studies, which could pave the way for SAF development in the country. She highlighted that Ghana could leverage its abundant feedstock, including used cooking oil and waste materials, essential for SAF production.





The workshop, organised by GCAA in collaboration with ICAO, aimed to provide technical assistance to Ghana in harnessing its capabilities for SAF development and deployment. It forms part of ICAO’s Assistance Capability Building and Training for SAF (ACT SAF) project, funded by the United Kingdom. Madam Okine called on various ministries, including Finance, Food and Agriculture, Environment, Energy, and Green Transition, to support GCAA in achieving its goals. She emphasized that SAF development would create jobs, business opportunities for youth, and promote sustainable economic growth.





Mr. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Minister of Transport, noted that aviation is a significant contributor to global carbon emissions, posing threats to the environment, economy, and future generations. ICAO estimates that aviation contributes two to three per cent of global carbon emissions. Mr. Nikpe stressed the need for proactive measures to transition towards cleaner, sustainable fuels, highlighting SAF’s potential to reduce life-cycle carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional fossil-based jet fuel. He also called on the private sector to actively participate in the SAF project.





Mr. Cesar Velarde, ICAO ACT-SAF Project Coordinator, described SAF as both an environmental and socio-economic opportunity for Ghana. Over the next two days, industry stakeholders and government officials will meet to identify challenges affecting SAF production. He pledged ICAO’s assistance in helping Ghana achieve its SAF goals, describing the workshop as the starting point of a six-month assistance project that will include a feasibility study for SAF.





Mr. John Dumelo, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, praised the initiative, noting that SAF development would create new value chains in agriculture, stimulating demand for energy crops and agricultural residues. He affirmed his ministry’s readiness to work with GCAA, the Ministry of Energy, ICAO, and other partners to assess the availability and sustainability of agricultural feedstock for SAF production.





Mr. Hassan Tampuli, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Road and Transport, assured GCAA and ICAO of Parliament’s commitment to supporting SAF with the necessary legislation to maximise its benefits.

