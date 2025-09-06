Human Rights Advocate Criticizes Government’s Decision to Lift Ban on Sale of State Lands

Accra: International human rights and anti-corruption advocate, Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu, has criticized the government’s decision to lift the ban on the sale and allocation of state lands. Describing the decision as “unnecessary and potentially dangerous,” he explained that the ban was first introduced to safeguard and protect public property from indiscriminate disposal and misuse.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Ahenu, who is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), a media advocacy NGO, emphasized that the policy aims to ensure accountability, transparency, and proper management of state assets for the benefit of present and future generations. He expressed concerns following President John Dramani Mahama’s recent announcement to lift the ban, which paves the way for the allocation and sale of such lands once again.

He cautioned that lifting the ban could lead to corruption, indiscriminate allocation, and the loss of key national assets intended to serve future generations. “Lifting the ban is unnecessary now. What the nation urgently needs is a comprehensive audit of how state lands have been used and misused in the past. It’s only after that, that a clear policy can be put for reforms and subsequent lift of the ban,” Mr. Ahenu remarked.

He further noted that the country is currently facing significant economic and governance challenges, arguing that protecting state resources should be prioritized. He stated that the President’s directive undermines efforts to safeguard public property and ensure accountability in land administration. Instead of lifting controls, Mr. Ahenu urged the government to strengthen systems, enforce transparency, and prevent abuse of power.

He called on the government to reconsider the lifting of the ban in the supreme interest of the nation, advocating for development, strengthening good governance, and maintaining public trust.