Host Nation Morocco Dominates 2025 Africa Seniors Beach Volleyball Championships



Martil: Host nation Morocco are the dominant forces at the ongoing 2025 Africa Seniors Beach Volleyball Championships in Martil, Morocco. After day three of the championships, the Moroccans have dominated in both male and female categories, ensuring that they win every match at sight.





According to Ghana News Agency, the male team on Friday, June 27, defeated Ghana 2-0, Nigeria 2-0, and Kenya 2-0, but faced a setback with a 2-0 loss to Togo in the male division. However, the host swept away challenges from Togo and Burundi with a 2-0 win, and secured a 2-1 victory over Namibia.





In the Under-21 category, the Moroccans lost 2-1 to Senegal in the female division, but triumphed over Nigeria with a 2-0 win in the male division. These results have put the host nation in a leading position to secure spots at the Beach Volleyball World Cup in Australia in November this year.





Following closely is Egypt, which has shown a strong challenge in the championship, defeating Cape Verde and Cameroon 2-0 in the male and female divisions, respectively, after day three. Ghana, on the other hand, has not fared as well, managing a win against Kenya with a 2-1 score but later losing to Morocco.





The championships will proceed to day four on Saturday, June 28, with intense competitions as the event is set to conclude on Monday, June 30.

