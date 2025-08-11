Helicopter Crash Should Spur Renewed Fight Against Galamsey – Prof. Agyeman-Duah



Accra: Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, a former United Nations Senior Governance Advisor, has urged Ghanaians to honour the eight victims of last week’s helicopter crash by committing to a renewed and uncompromising fight against illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey.’





According to Ghana News Agency, Prof. Agyeman-Duah, speaking in an interview at the Evening of Reflection and Memorial in Honour of the Eight Departed State Officials, said the incident should reawaken national resolve to eliminate galamsey, which he described as the biggest threat to Ghana’s sustainability. The memorial, attended by government officials, security service representatives, traditional leaders, political figures, and members of the public, served as a tribute to the departed and a rallying point for national unity.





He said, “The demise of our eight compatriots should give us a new impetus in fighting galamsey. All of us agree that galamsey poses the biggest threat to the sustainability of this country.”





Prof. Agyeman-Duah further stated that “If these eight have lost their lives, then it’s time for us to rededicate ourselves in ensuring that this manacle is done away with.” He emphasised that illegal mining did not only destroy the environment but also undermined governance, public health, and the economic future of the nation.





He said the loss of the officials, who had dedicated themselves to public service, must not be in vain, urging leaders, policymakers, and citizens alike to work collectively in tackling the menace.





The incident, which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom area of the Ashanti Region, involved a Ghana Air Force helicopter, resulting in the death of senior government officials, party stalwarts, and military officers, plunging the nation into mourning.





Among the deceased were Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence; Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Ashanti Regional Minister; and Mr. Samuel Aboagye, a former NDC parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East.





The crash also claimed the lives of three service personnel: Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum-Ampadu, hailed as one of the Ghana Air Force’s brightest young pilots, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.





Prof. Agyeman-Duah said the fight against galamsey must move beyond rhetoric to real enforcement of laws and the adoption of sustainable mining practices that balanced economic growth with environmental protection.





He noted that the commitment shown by the deceased in their service to the country should inspire a similar commitment from the living in protecting Ghana’s natural resources.





He called on the government to intensify efforts to reclaim lands destroyed by illegal mining, ensure strict regulation of the small-scale mining sector, and prosecute offenders without fear or favour.

