GRIDCO NSS personnel donate to PWDs TVET training



The 2023/2024 National Service Personnel(NSP) of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) has donated items to advance the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) of Persons with Disability (PWDs).

The items which were donated to the Accra Rehabilitation Centre included 10 manual sewing machines and 3 industrial machines.

The personnel also renovated a 4-unit washroom facility of the rehabilitation centre to advance Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) conditions of the centre.

The NSP also upgraded the administrative office of the centre.

In a brief sod-cutting ceremony that was held at the premises of the centre, Mrs. Dzifa Bampoe, Corporate Communication Manager, GRIDCO, said the donation was a testament to GRIDCO’s shared core values.

She said the project would enhance the capacity of the centre to undertake its occasional skills training mandate in sewing and tailoring of PWDs.

The manager noted that fashion served as a platform for self-expression and empowerment while becoming the foundat

ion of many that aspired to become skilled tailors, designers, and entrepreneurs.

‘Therefore, we are optimistic that individuals with disabilities will not only acquire valuable vocational skills but also gain the confidence and means to express their creativity.

The GRIDCO seeks to underscore that these facilities represent more than brick and mortar; they symbolise the commitment to self-reliance, nurturing potential, and opportunity to contribute meaningfully to our society,’ she said.

Miss Rosabeth Avio, NSP President of GRIDCO, praised the institution for their unwavering support and contribution throughout the initiative.

She noted that it was the ‘spirit’ of dedication and collaboration that empowered the two institutions to reach those goals and positively impacted the community.

Miss Avio expressed her optimism on the prospective impact of the vocational items in the lives of the PWDs.

‘As we hand over the renovated facilities and the new tailoring equipment today, let us remember that this is

just the beginning. Together, we are providing not just resources but hope and opportunity for those at the centre,’ she said.

Mr. Seth Dzidzornu, Manager of the Centre, thanked GRIDCO and the personnel for the support.

He also assured them of the effective use and maintenance of the facilities, stressing that his outfit would ensure that students put them into use.

Source: Ghana News Agency