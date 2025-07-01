GOC President Challenges Baseball Athletes to Live the Olympic Values



Accra: Richard Akpokavie, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has challenged baseball athletes to live the International Olympic Committee (IOC) values of Excellence, Respect, and Friendship. He urged the athletes to uphold these values during the launch of the 2025 Baseball League in Accra.

According to Ghana News Agency, the GOC President emphasized encouraging broader participation by young athletes across all sports disciplines and playing by the values of the Olympics. He stated, “The Ghana Olympic Committee is focused on athlete development across board and we emphasize that athletes must be guided by the Olympic values.”

He highlighted the transformative power of sports, describing it as a vital tool for youth empowerment and national development. Akpokavie expressed excitement about engaging with young athletes, noting that sports had positively impacted his life and has the potential to contribute significantly to personal and national growth.

Akpokavie encouraged the players of vari

ous teams to remain involved in sports, emphasizing that the skills developed would benefit them beyond their playing days. He also congratulated Ernest Danso, President of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation, and his team for their dedication to the development of the sport.

The GOC President gave special mention to Albert Frimpong, a pioneer of baseball and softball, acknowledging his personal commitment to the sport. The launch event was attended by notable figures including Bawah Fuseini, President of Ghana Athletics; Charles Osei Asibey, President of Ghana Armwrestling; Mohammed Muniru Kassim, GOC Secretary General; Owusu Ansah Asare from Ghana Cricket; and George Owusu Ansah from Sports for All.