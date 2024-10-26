GBF, Boxup partnership vital in developing amateur boxing – Nettey



Mr. Mustapha Nettey, Treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), says their partnership with Boxup will aid the development of amateur boxing.

The GBF has entered into a partnership with Boxup, who would provide financial and logistical support to the federation as it seeks to unearth boxing talents.

Mr. Nettey, in an interview with the GNA Sports, lauded Boxup for prioritising the sport of boxing, which was a source of national pride with numerous boxers winning world titles.

‘This partnership with Boxup would change the face of amateur boxing and give it national pride. I call it the renaissance of amateur boxing in Ghana; the partnership does not only provide the federation with boxing kit but also technical assistance, financial support, etc.

‘I have been an advocate of juvenile and youth boxing with enhanced support from the government or corporate Ghana, but today Boxup has led the charge for the development of boxing.

‘In a few days, Dr. Stephen Addison, the CEO of Boxup, would make a public a

nnouncement on the signing of the partnership deal,’ he said.

Boxup recently supported the trip of Ghana’s Black Rockets to Montenegro, where they are participating in the IBA Youth World Tournament.

Source: Ghana News Agency