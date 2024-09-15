GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah installed as Ga N?yaa Mants?



Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah – the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has been installed as Ga N?yaa Mants? (Development Chief) in the Ga Traditional Area.

The ceremony, which took place at the Ga Mants? Stool House in Accra, saw Nunoo Mensah conferred with the title ‘Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira 1’.

This conferment is in recognition of his outstanding contributions to sports development and service to the nation.

The colourful ceremony was attended by dignitaries from the sports fraternity, traditional leaders, and government officials.

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, praised Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira 1 for his dedication to promoting Ghanaian sports and youth development.

‘Nii Kojo has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the growth of sports in Ghana,’ King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said. ‘This honor is a testament to his tireless efforts and selfless service to our nation,’ he added.

The King urged him to remain focused on his new responsibilities and to disregard dist

ractions or criticisms meant to derail his efforts.

He also reminded the N?yaa Mants? to be selfless in his role, emphasizing that his actions as Development Chief should benefit the entire Ga State and not just his immediate family.

As N?yaa Mants?, Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira I would support the completion of key development projects initiated by the Ga Mants?, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in the Ga State.

The newly installed Ga N?yaa Mants?, Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira I, expressed gratitude to the Ga Mants? and the Gyaasets?, Dr. Nii Tetteh Quaye, as well as the Ga traditional council for the recognition saying, ‘I am humbled by this great honor’.

?’I dedicate this title to the entire sports fraternity and pledge to continue working tirelessly to promote Ghana’s sporting excellence.’

He mentioned that he would focus on youth development especially in education by giving scholarships to deserving indigenes through the King Tackie Teiko Tsuru Education Fund.

As President of the GOC, Nunoo Mensah has be

en instrumental in promoting Olympic sports and supporting Ghanaian athletes. His leadership has seen significant improvements in Ghana’s performance at international competitions.

‘This chiefdom is not just an honor for me, but also a responsibility to continue serving Ghana and promoting the values of excellence, discipline, and teamwork,’ he stated.

The Ga State already has a Development Queenmother, Madam Elizabeth Naa Anyema Nunoo, a businesswoman and owner of Odo Rice Food and Services.

She was enstooled in August 2018 under the stool name Naa Anyema Ablade Okropong.

A coronation ceremony for the two development royals is expected to take place in the coming months.

Source: Ghana News Agency