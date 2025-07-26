Manchester City Star Doku Receives Ghanaian Passport



Accra: Belgian and Manchester City winger Jeremy Baffour Doku has been granted a Ghanaian passport, cementing and maintaining his Ghanaian roots. Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, successfully issued the 23-year-old winger with a chip-embedded passport.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Ablakwa, in a social media post, expressed his satisfaction with the process, stating, “This was the wish of Jeremy and his family when they called on me last week – glad we successfully delivered chip-embedded passports today.” The issuance of the passport marks a significant moment in Doku’s life, reinforcing his dual citizenship and his connection to Ghana while he continues to play for Belgium.





Doku, who is currently on a week-long visit to Ghana, has engaged in several activities to reconnect with his ancestral home. He has met with prominent figures such as Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Mr. Kofi Iddie Adams, the Minister of Sports and Recreation. His visit also includes charity work, with visits to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and he has expressed his desire to broaden his philanthropic efforts throughout Ghana.

