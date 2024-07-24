Global Crusade with Kumuyi launches medical mission to provide outreach services



The Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) has launched a medical mission in Kumasi to provide outreach health services as part of this year’s global crusade schedule to take place in Kumasi.

About 160 medical professionals from the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Bulgaria, Nigeria, and Ghana will offer free primary and general health care services to prison inmates, at the Kumasi Central and Manyhia prisons.

They will also offer maternal healthcare services and community health outreach services during the crusade period.

The aim is to use the medical mission to create opportunities for the public to be receptive to the gospel, build trust and create relationships.

Dr Rita Larsen Reindorf, Deputy Ashanti Regional Director of Clinical Care, who launched the medical mission, said there was the need for stakeholders to collaborate with the government to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

She said Ghana was already lacking behind with the UHC and so, many efforts mu

st be put in to catch up with other countries.

She said the outreaches by the medical mission would also help to show the love of Christ and identify the needs of the people.

‘This is an effective means to help people encounter the message of Christ’, she stated.

Pastor Edward Duodu, National Overseer, Deeper Christian Life Ministries said the medical mission was a significant step towards a healthier and happier community.

It would ensure the wellbeing of mothers and prevent and reduce maternal and infant mortalities.

Additionally, the medical outreaches by the mission would express the commitment of witnessing to the public and provide them with love and support.

Pastor Duodu, said the core objective of the global crusade was to provide love and care to mankind, adding that, with the spirit of collaboration, empathy and dedication, souls would be won for Christ.

Dr. Jeremiah Ayeni, International Coordinator of GCK-Medical Missions, said they were committed to building communities of disciples for Chr

ist.

He said they had a mission to create transformation, renewal and building of the committees.

‘We have a goal to make a lasting impact on lives.

This is pure expression of faith and commitment to Jesus Christ and the world’, he noted.

Source: Ghana News Agency