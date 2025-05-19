Ghana’s Free Sanitary Pads Initiative: Balancing Education and Environmental Concerns



Accra: In a modest classroom in Ghana’s Upper East Region, 14-year-old Amina beams with newfound confidence. For the first time, she no longer dreads the time of the month when she has to choose between nature’s call and the classroom. Thanks to the government’s recent initiative, thousands of girls like her will receive free sanitary pads, a move aimed at combating period poverty and promoting uninterrupted schooling. The government has allocated GH?292.4 million in the 2025 budget to provide free sanitary pads to female students in primary and secondary schools. This initiative seeks to address the challenges of menstrual hygiene management, which has historically led to absenteeism and dropout among schoolgirls, especially in underserved communities.





According to Ghana News Agency, while the programme has been lauded for its positive impact on girls’ education and empowerment, environmentalists and sustainability advocates are raising concerns about the ecological footprint of disposable sanitary pads. Most disposable sanitary pads in Ghana are made from plastic and synthetic materials and are non-biodegradable. With the mass distribution of these products, Ghana faces the challenge of managing increased sanitary waste, which could strain existing waste management systems and contribute to environmental pollution. Approximately 20 billion pads are thrown away each year, contributing to massive waste management challenges. Global studies indicate that disposable pads take around 500-800 years to decompose in landfills, releasing harmful substances into the environment.





Mr Amdiya Abdul-Latiff, CEO of Eco-Me Africa, commends the government for the initiative but highlights concerns about health implications, including potential itches and allergic reactions from the pads. Many young girls in deprived communities, facing extreme poverty, use unhygienic materials or resort to exchanging sex for money to buy sanitary pads. Abdul-Latiff urges the government to consider the long-term environmental consequences and suggests introducing reusable sanitary products, like EcoPeriod pads, as a sustainable solution.





Organizations like Eco-Me Africa advocate for the inclusion of reusable menstrual products in the government’s distribution programme. These products not only reduce environmental impact but also offer cost-effective solutions for menstrual hygiene management. By integrating reusable pads into the initiative, both menstrual equity and environmental sustainability can be addressed. Trade experts are optimistic that establishing small-to-medium-scale factories for pad production will create employment opportunities, supporting local economies and reducing dependency on imports.





The government acknowledges the environmental concerns and is exploring ways to incorporate sustainable practices into the programme. Collaborations with local manufacturers and NGOs are being considered to produce and distribute eco-friendly menstrual products. Dr Naa Agnes Momo Lartey, the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, emphasizes the goal of ensuring that every girl can manage her menstruation with dignity while also protecting the environment.





Ghana’s free sanitary pad initiative marks a significant step toward gender equality and educational empowerment. However, balancing these social advancements with environmental responsibility is essential. By embracing sustainable alternatives and fostering community awareness, Ghana can lead the way in implementing holistic solutions that benefit both its people and the planet.

