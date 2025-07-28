Chiefs Urged to Uphold Their Oaths of Office



Accra: Nii Odaifio Welentsi, President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC), has urged members of the House to diligently uphold the oaths they take before admission to the House. Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony to admit Nene Osroagbo Djangma, the Paramount Chief of Ningo, into the GARHC, Nii Welentsi lamented that some traditional leaders failed to live by their oaths, leading to avoidable tension and challenges within the region.

According to Ghana News Agency, Nii Welentsi emphasized that the oaths played crucial roles in maintaining social order and cultural continuity, and urged all members to uphold them with sincerity and integrity. He stated that the oaths were not mere formalities but a representation of a sacred commitment to the well-being of the people and the preservation of their way of life. He admonished Nene Osroagbo Djangma to lead with humility and uphold justice at all times.

Justice Francis Apangabuno Achibonga, a High Court Judge, administered the Judicial Oath and

remarked on the numerous chieftaincy disputes at the Courts, noting that many cases were avoidable. He mentioned that the courts were inundated with chieftaincy disputes, which he believed could be resolved by the traditional councils and the GARHC.

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs plays a vital role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and adherence to oaths is essential in maintaining the integrity of the institution.