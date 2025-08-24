TEMASCO Triumphs in Afram/GPA Inter-Schools’ Debate Championship



Tema: Tema Senior High School (TEMASCO) has emerged victorious in the Fifth Edition of the Afram Publications Ltd and Ghana Publishers Association (GPA) inter-school debate competition, defeating Winneba Senior High School in a closely contested final. The debate revolved around the motion: ‘The publishing industry has been adversely affected by the lack of copyright enforcement: Are authors and publishers deserving of copyright protection?’ TEMASCO scored 161.1 points, surpassing Winneba SHS, which garnered 157.7 points.

According to Ghana News Agency, the event was organized to give five students from each of the four competing schools a platform to discuss significant issues identified in the chosen topics. The debate aimed to enhance their communication skills and provide an avenue for exchanging knowledge on matters of national interest. Swedru SHS secured third place with 80.5 points, while Okuapeman SHS came fourth with 76.6 points.

The debate was part of the 22nd Ghana International Book Fair (GIBF)

, themed ‘Inclusive Publishing, Celebrating Accessible Literature,’ which began on August 20 and is set to conclude on August 23, 2025. The initial round featured Swedru SHS against Winneba SHS on the topic: ‘The devastating effect of illegal mining (galamsey) on the environment is due to non-implementation of appropriate policies,’ where Winneba SHS emerged victorious. TEMASCO faced Okuapeman SHS on the issue of ‘Indiscipline in schools is a result of deficiencies in the school curriculum,’ winning the round with 81.2 points.

The finale was determined by the points accumulated by the four schools, leading to a showdown between TEMASCO and Winneba SHS. As champions, TEMASCO received a plaque, books, and a desktop computer, while the other schools were awarded plaques and books for their respective standings.

Madam Harriet Adelaide Tagoe, Managing Director of Afram Publications Ltd, highlighted the debate’s role in giving youth a chance to voice their opinions on national issues. She expressed the intention

to incorporate some of the students’ suggestions into future publications. Mr. Edward Udzu, Vice President of the GPA, emphasized the competition’s value beyond winning, focusing on communication skill enhancement and knowledge sharing.

Miss Lois Tweneboah Kodua, a member of the TEMASCO debate team, praised the competition as both ‘entertaining and educative,’ citing its contribution to national discourse on issues like illegal mining, commonly known as ‘galamsey.’ She advocated for making the competition a regular event to further improve students’ communication skills.