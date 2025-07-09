Ghana Records $4.8 Billion in Tourism Revenue in 2024



Accra: Ghana’s tourism sector saw record-breaking growth in 2024, with historic revenue, increased international arrivals, and a surge in domestic tourism.

According to Ghana News Agency, the 2024 Ghana Tourism Report revealed that the sector generated $4.8 billion, marking the highest revenue in the country’s tourism history. The report, launched by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the theme ‘Growth and Stability,’ highlighted significant increases in both arrivals and spending. Ghana welcomed 1.288 million international visitors in 2024, representing a 12 percent rise from the previous year. This surge was predominantly driven by visitors from the United States, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom, with Nigerian arrivals alone seeing a 25 percent increase.

Events such as ‘December in GH’ played a crucial role in this growth, with international visitors staying an average of 22 nights and spending over $700 per day. The report emphasized Ghana’s emerging status as a premium destination for heritage and

leisure travel. Domestically, 1.68 million visits to tourist sites were recorded, marking a 19 percent year-on-year increase. The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park remained the top attraction, followed by Kakum National Park and Bunso Arboretum.

The hospitality sector also saw expansion, with 6,702 licensed tourism enterprises operating in 2024, up from 5,786 in 2023. Hotel occupancy remained high, and the average tourist expenditure per trip reached $3,742. Cruise tourism also experienced growth, with fourteen cruise ships docking in Ghana and bringing over 12,600 passengers, marking a 38 percent increase. The Tema and Takoradi ports received about 88 percent American tourists.

Mrs. Maame Efua Huoadjeto, Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, remarked on the sector’s resilience, stating, “Despite global and regional economic pressures, Ghana’s tourism sector maintained a strong upward trajectory.” She highlighted the intensified collaboration with the private sector, investment in training, and regulatory complianc

e improvements as key factors in the sector’s success.

Mrs. Huoadjeto also noted that the report reflects the industry’s progress and reinforces a shared commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and competitive tourism sector. She emphasized the importance of promoting sustainable tourism practices that benefit local communities and protect natural and cultural heritage.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mr. Yussif Jajah, underscored the critical importance of data in shaping tourism policy. He stated that the report offered vital insights into various tourism trends and sectoral contributions to GDP, aligning with global best practices advocated by the United Nations World Tourism Organization and the African Union Agenda 2063.

Mr. Jajah attributed the sector’s successes to support for the creative industry, hospitality training expansion, public-private partnerships, and digitalization of tourism services. Looking ahead, he mentioned the ministry’s focus on implementing the Nat

ional Tourism Development Plan, regional tourism clusters, and renewal initiatives, urging stakeholders to work together to make Ghana the tourism, culture, and creative arts hub of Africa.