Ghana Police Revives Regional Public Relations Offices to Combat Misinformation



Accra: The Ghana Police Service is reviving all regional public relations offices to help counter false narratives and ensure accurate information reaches the public, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said on Thursday. To respond to the demands of the citizenry and public expectations, it was critical the Police Service’s communication outfit remained robust, transparent, and effective, he noted.





According to Ghana News Agency, it is upon this premise that the current police administration under Mr. Yohuno’s leadership will reactivate and revive all regional police public affairs offices to meet the ever-evolving demands of society and media partners. The IGP made these remarks during the opening of a three-day training session for Regional and Unit Public Affairs Officers at the Police Training School in Accra. He emphasized the importance of revamping the public affairs arm of the Service to combat misinformation and disinformation, particularly on social media platforms.





Mr. Yohuno highlighted that the Service, like any law enforcement institution worldwide, must adapt to the political, social, and cultural dynamics of society. He stressed that policing is integral to maintaining order and ensuring crime prevention, investigation, apprehension of offenders, and the administration of justice. He called crime combat a shared responsibility that requires community partnership and positive interactions for effective policing. This involves developing robust interpersonal skills and constantly reassessing police-public relations frameworks to adapt to changing circumstances.





In an era where the public demands greater involvement and accountability, Mr. Yohuno stated that a well-tested approach is crucial for ensuring police legitimacy and building public confidence. Public affairs officers play a significant role in fostering these positive interactions, which directly impacts police effectiveness. He urged officers to adhere to the core and ethical values of the Ghana Police Service, particularly in their interactions with the media. Officers should protect the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information while balancing openness and transparency to ensure credibility, integrity, impartiality, and consistency.





The training aims to equip officers with the new administration’s vision and refine their strategies. Assistant Commissioner of Police Mrs. Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, affirmed that the units across the country are prepared to work together to harmonize public communication and ensure consistent messaging. Notably, past directors of the Public Affairs Directorate, including Mr. David Sena Eklu and Mr. Kwesi Ofori, will serve as resource persons for the training.

