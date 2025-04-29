Man Found Dead in Stagnant Water at Dzelukope Sparks Fear Among Residents

Dzelukope: Residents of Dzelukope, a suburb of Keta in the Volta Region, are in a state of shock and panic after a man believed to be in his early 60s was found dead in stagnant water in the area. The incident is suspected to have occurred during the midnight of Monday, April 21, coinciding with this year’s Easter picnic.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Gideon Foli Ashiagbor, a unit committee member of the area, mentioned that the incident happened in the water between Togbi Dzelu’s road and the seashore in the community. He reported receiving a call on Tuesday, April 22, about a lifeless body floating in the water, which sparked fear among the residents.

The body of the deceased was later retrieved and identified by family members as Mr. Atileto Edo. Mr. Ashiagbor noted that the deceased was known to be energetic and healthy, with no complaints of sickness before his death, raising speculations and suspicions within the community.

An examination of the body revealed signs of bruises on the forehead and blood oozing from the nose, leading to suspicions of foul play. The incident has been reported to the Keta Police, who have since conveyed the body to the Keta Municipal hospital morgue for further examination and autopsy.

Mr. Ashiagbor urged the residents to remain calm and assist the police in their investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic death and to identify any potential perpetrators.