GFA President Undecided on Third-Term Bid Despite Congress Approval



Accra: Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed indecision about running for a third term, even after the extension of the presidential term was approved by delegates at the 31st Ordinary Congress of the GFA.





According to Ghana News Agency, 114 out of 124 delegates voted in favor of extending the presidential term to three, following a proposal by the Statute Review Committee. Mr. Okraku, currently one and a half years into his second term, remarked that it was too early to decide on seeking re-election.





“The question about me seeking re-election is premature. We have at the minute two and a half years to serve the Ghanaian game,” Mr. Okraku stated. He emphasized that a decision on his candidacy would be made in due course, alongside others eligible to contest. He urged stakeholders to focus on addressing challenges in the domestic game rather than speculating about his re-election.





Mr. Okraku also mentioned that the extension was necessary to correct an inconsistency with the GFA Presidential term, ensuring alignment with both CAF and FIFA statutes. He reiterated his commitment to enhancing the local football scene, highlighting the investments made in colts, women’s, and men’s football.

