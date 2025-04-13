Three Friends Granted GHc100,000 Bail Each Over Illegal Mining Charges



Nkawie: Three friends have been granted GHc100,000.00 bail with two sureties each by the Nkawie circuit court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region for engaging in illegal mining activities at Atwima-Tetrem. Fatawu Seidu, a 35-year-old mechanic, Solomon Osei, a 40-year-old barber, and Simon Awindawu, a 19-year-old unemployed youth, pleaded not guilty. They are scheduled to reappear before the court presided by Mr. Robert Addo on May 05.





According to Ghana News Agency, Police Detective Chief Inspector Ntim Boadu, who is prosecuting the case, told the court that the complainants were police officers. On April 08, around 9:20 am, the police received a tip-off that the accused individuals were prospecting for gold in the concession of the Asanko Gold Mining Company at Tetrem-Aboabo.





Upon arriving at the scene, the police met the accused in a dug illegal mining pit. When the accused noticed the police, they hid their gold detector machine in the pit and attempted to flee. However, the police managed to arrest them. In their caution statements, Fatawu and Awindawu admitted to the offense, while Osei denied involvement, claiming he was merely accompanying his friends to observe their work.





After further investigations, the three were charged and brought before the court.

