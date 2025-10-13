Gbekor Senior High School Tops WAEC Ranking in Volta Region



Adaklu: Madam Judith Makafui Kuagbonu, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Adaklu District Directorate of Education, has praised Gbekor Senior High School (SHS) for its remarkable achievement of emerging as the top-ranked school in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) tracking system. She highlighted that the school’s success is a testament to how commitment, collaboration, and consistency can transform limitations into success.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mad. Kuagbonu expressed her admiration for the school in a telephone interview, emphasizing that Gbekor SHS, located at Adaklu Abuadi/Tsriefe, has surpassed other renowned schools in the Volta Region, including OLA Girls, Mawuli, Bishop Herman, St. Paul’s, and St. Mary’s in the 2025 WAEC tracking system. She remarked that this milestone serves as an inspiration and a wake-up call to other schools in the district, showcasing that excellence is attainable regardless of location or available resources.





Mad. Kuagbonu attributed this outstanding success to several factors, including the dedication and hard work of the teachers at Gbekor SHS. Despite limited resources, the teachers have demonstrated professionalism, creativity, and sacrifice to ensure effective teaching and learning. Furthermore, the discipline, determination, and resilience of the students have significantly contributed to the school’s success, bringing honor to both the school and the entire Adaklu District.





She also recognized the support of parents, the local community, the District Chief Executive, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, and the Headmaster of Adaklu SHS, Gbekor’s sister school. Their continuous encouragement and contributions have provided motivation and a sense of belonging to both teachers and students. Mad. Kuagbonu praised the headmaster and management team for fostering unity, academic focus, and discipline among staff and students, which has been vital to the school’s achievements.





Mad. Kuagbonu urged teachers to continue their dedication and advised students to remain disciplined and focused to sustain the school’s momentum and aim for national honors. She called on parents to support their wards and schools and encouraged all stakeholders to collaborate in overcoming educational challenges in the district. She also congratulated Gbekor SHS for elevating Adaklu’s name in the educational arena of the Volta region.

