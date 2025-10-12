CHASS Calls for Special Security Measures to Address Indiscipline in Senior High Schools



Sunyani: The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has made a strong appeal for the hiring of specialized security personnel for all Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country, in response to increasing indiscipline and lawlessness in these institutions. The organization has proposed the creation of a dedicated security unit within the Ghana Police Service to specifically handle school-related security issues.

According to Ghana News Agency, CHASS expressed concern over the rising incidents of professional misconduct among teachers in Senior High and Technical Schools (SHTSs). The conference urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take decisive action in addressing these issues. It highlighted the unacceptable nature of ‘inappropriate and ungodly relationships’ between some teachers and female students, citing recent incidents involving an Assistant Headmaster of KNUST and a teacher at Okadjakrom SHTS. CHASS emphasized the need for the GES to impose appropriate sanctions as per the

Code of Conduct for teachers and pursue any necessary legal actions.

The communique, issued during CHASS’s 63rd conference in Sunyani, reassured parents and stakeholders of the conference’s renewed commitment to ensuring student safety and protection. Signed by Reverend Father Stephen Owusu Sekyere and Mr. Baro Primus, the National President and National Secretary of CHASS respectively, the communique was shared with the Ghana News Agency.

The conference, held from October 6 to October 12, 2025, under the theme ‘Ensuring comprehensive, equitable and sustainable secondary education in Ghana-the role of stakeholders,’ also highlighted significant financial challenges faced by SHSs. It pointed out that delays in funding since 2021 have placed a heavy burden on school heads, particularly in Day schools, making it difficult to procure essential materials.

Despite these challenges, the communique acknowledged the government’s ongoing efforts to improve SHS education through the Free SHS policy. It recognized the

policy’s substantial budgetary requirements and its impact on other national priorities, commending the government for its commitment to making quality secondary education accessible to all Ghanaian children, regardless of their socio-economic status.