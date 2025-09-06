Food Value-Chain Players to Converge for National Summit

Accra: Players in Ghana’s food value chain will be converging on September 10 at a summit anticipated to shape the future of food production, processing, and consumption in the country. The ‘Sustainable Food Systems Summit’ is to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre, on the theme: ‘Building Resilient Food Systems for Economic Growth, Environmental Sustainability and Nutritional Security.’

According to Ghana News Agency, stakeholders, including government officials, private sector players, farmer groups, researchers, development partners, and civil society organisations, will explore practical pathways to improve policies and regulatory frameworks to promote a favourable environment for agribusiness. Speaking at a media briefing, Mr Tolu Kweku Lacroix, Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Network Ghana, said participants would also deliberate on innovative financing models that reduce risks and unlock capital for smallholder farmers and agri-entrepreneurs.

There will be discussions on the introduction of nutrition-sensitive solutions that ensure access to safe, affordable, and healthy diets for every Ghanaian. “They will also explore science, technology, and digital tools that strengthen value chains and reduce post-harvest losses,” he added. At the end of the summit, it is expected that an outcome document would be developed to serve as a roadmap reflecting the current state of food systems, Mr Lacroix said.

The document is meant to identify policies and investment and aligns national ambitions with global commitments. “This will serve as a living document for accountability, guiding the actions of government, business, and society,” he said. Mr Charles Nornoo, the Lead for Agriculture Transformation at the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, an organising partner of the summit, said Ghana was committed to interventions that could positively transform food systems and improve food security.

He was speaking on behalf of Augustus Goosie Tanoh, presidential advisor on the 24-Hour Economy programme. Mr Nornoo noted that the Government was working to reduce the $3 billion annual food import by 50 per cent through interventions such as the two million hectares Eden Volta breadbasket project and the Shikpon Urban farming project. Madam Lila-Karen Amponsah, Principal Planning Analyst at the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), said food systems were central to the country’s national development agenda as they affected nutrition, livelihood, and economic growth.

She said the NDPC was committed to supporting the summit to take consolidated action against increasing pressures from climate change, global shocks, and the rising cost of food.