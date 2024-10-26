FirstBank Ghana Joins Global Cybersecurity Awareness Month Initiative



FirstBank Ghana has announced its participation in the 2024 Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a global initiative that emphasises the importance of safeguarding digital ecosystems in a webinar hosted by the Bank.

This year’s theme, ‘Secure Our World,’ underscores the shared responsibility in protecting the digital infrastructure of the financial sector and highlights proactive measures against cyber threats.

With the rise of digital transactions and the increasing reliance on online systems, cybersecurity has become a critical concern for financial institutions worldwide.

FirstBank Ghana, a leader in the banking sector, recognises the importance of building a secure and resilient digital environment for both the organisation and its clients.

As part of the month-long commemoration of the cybersecurity awareness month, FirstBank Ghana is implementing a series of initiatives aimed at raising awareness among its staff, customers, and partners.

These efforts include interactive training sessions, real-world sim

ulations, and practical tips on strengthening defenses against cyberattacks.

The campaign also focuses on encouraging best practices for cyber hygiene, such as adopting strong password policies, enabling multifactor authentication (MFA), identifying and reporting phishing emails, and ensuring regular updates through patch management.

These collective actions are crucial to maintaining the integrity and security of the Bank’s digital assets.

Speaking at a Webinar on the topic, ‘Secure our World’: Misinformation and Disinformation, as part of the National Cybersecurity Awareness month, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Ghana, Victor Yaw Asante, emphasised the importance of cybersecurity in his message to the staff, saying, ‘At FirstBank, the safety of our financial systems and the security of our customers’ assets are paramount.

Cyber threats pose a significant risk to these foundations, with the potential to disrupt operations, cause financial losses, and lead to reputational d

amage. Our participation in the ‘Secure Our World’ campaign highlights the vital role each of us plays in protecting the bank’s digital infrastructure. By adopting strong cybersecurity practices, we are safeguarding our organization’s financial future and that of our clients.’

Mrs. Audrey Mnisi Mireku, Banking Operations, Risk and Cyber Security Executive, Ghana Association of Banks, echoed this sentiment, stating, ‘Cybersecurity is a collective responsibility, especially within the financial sector. The Ghanaian banking industry must remain vigilant and proactive, continuously adapting to evolving threats. FirstBank’s commitment to education and practical cybersecurity measures is a crucial step in fortifying the sector against potential breaches.’

Dr. Harrison Nnaji, Group Chief Information Security Officer at FirstBank, highlighted the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, saying, ‘The financial sector is one of the most targeted industries by cybercriminals.

To stay ahead, we must constantly inn

ovate and evolve our security strategies. FirstBank’s participation in Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a testament to our dedication to protecting our digital assets and ensuring the safety of our customers’ financial information.’

In addition, Mr. Prince Adu, Consultant at Innovare, emphasised the importance of continuous education, noting, ‘Cybersecurity is not a one-time event, it is an ongoing process of learning, adapting, and applying best practices. Initiatives like this play a vital role in ensuring that every member of the organisation, from leadership to entry-level employees, is equipped with the knowledge to mitigate potential risks.’

Mr. Asante further stressed that cybersecurity was not solely the responsibility of the IT and information security departments but a shared commitment that must be embraced by all employees.

Throughout October, FirstBank Ghana will engage its staff through hands-on training and real-time scenarios to equip them with the skills to identify and mitigate cyber risk

s.

The ‘Secure Our World’ initiative is a reminder that in today’s digital age, every individual within an organisation plays a role in cybersecurity. By working together, FirstBank Ghana is confident that it can protect its financial systems and provide a safe, reliable banking experience for its customers.

The FirstBank Ghana Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer, Ikemefula Nwagwu said ‘Data fuels our digital age, and information can either set us apart or bring us down. As new threats emerge daily, it’s our duty to think critically, stay informed, and be cyber smart to outsmart the threats and secure our world.’

FirstBank Ghana is a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited. The FirstBank brand is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year. First Bank of Nigeria is the parent of FirstBank UK, FirstBank DRC, FirstBank Guinea, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank Gambia, FBNBank Senegal and FirstBank Ghana.

Source: Ghana News Agency