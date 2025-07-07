First Lady and Ghana AIDS Commission Launch Free Health Screening Initiative in Accra



Accra: The First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, and the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) organized a free health screening event for residents of Accra to promote preventive healthcare.





According to Ghana News Agency, the event took place at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and aimed to increase awareness about HIV testing, provide medical counselling, and encourage the early detection of various health conditions. More than 1,500 individuals, including women, men, kayayei, traders, and shoppers, were screened for a range of health issues such as HIV, malaria, syphilis, hypertension, hepatitis B, tuberculosis, diabetes, breast cancer, and eye conditions.





In addition to the medical tests, participants received free counselling on contraceptive and condom use, blood sugar monitoring, and breast examinations for women. Mrs. Mahama emphasized that the outreach was part of her commitment to raising public awareness about the importance of prioritizing personal health. She noted that early diagnosis is crucial, as it enables individuals to start treatment early and prevent serious health complications.





The First Lady also encouraged young people to openly discuss health challenges and seek assistance from health institutions and professionals. She underscored the importance of annual health check-ups, especially for the youth, as they are the future of the country.





Furthermore, Mrs. Mahama announced that the President was preparing to implement a primary healthcare programme designed to enhance disease prevention by enabling citizens to monitor their health status routinely. Dr. Kharmacelle Prosper Akanbong, Director General of the GAC, described the screening as the launch of the First Lady’s national free health outreach initiative, which is focused on women, girls, and vulnerable groups.





He mentioned that quarterly screenings would be conducted in the Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti, and Savannah regions to improve access to basic healthcare. The event also provided an opportunity for the GAC and its partners to distribute condoms and HIV self-test kits to encourage voluntary testing, particularly among the youth.

