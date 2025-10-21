Families and Friends Mourn Death of Landlord Allegedly Killed in Police Custody



Keta: Families, friends, and sympathizers of the late Jerry Kpesenu, popularly known as Maya, have paid their last respects to him as he was laid to rest. The ceremony was held at Bishop Herman Basic School in Nolivome, where attendees, dressed in red and black, mourned the deceased landlord.





According to Ghana News Agency, Jerry Kpesenu, a 45-year-old landlord, allegedly died in police custody after being assaulted by officers from the Keta Police Division in 2024. The incident has sparked public outrage, with calls for justice intensifying. Mr. Agbedanu Johnson, a member of the Concerned Youth Association of Keta, emphasized Kpesenu’s contributions to the community and expressed frustration with the lack of accountability for the officers involved.





An eyewitness account detailed that the confrontation with police began over a tenant’s complaint about an air conditioner installation. This escalated, resulting in Kpesenu being allegedly mistreated and beaten by officers. The situation has led to demands for action from the Inspector General of Police, with community members like Madam Gloria Fuxoxo vowing to pursue justice.





The Ghana News Agency reported that Kpesenu was arrested on June 6, 2024, following a complaint from a tenant regarding confiscated tools. After his arrest, Kpesenu was allegedly tortured, leading to his death in police custody, which ignited public protests.





Mr. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament for Keta, has petitioned for a thorough investigation and an independent autopsy to determine the cause of death. The incident has fueled discussions on police brutality and the need for systemic reforms within the Ghana Police Service.





Calls for justice continue as the community seeks assurance that such incidents will not recur. The police have yet to release an official statement on the matter.

